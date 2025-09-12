© 2025 KPCW

Court of appeals allows Planned Parenthood ‘defunding’ to go into effect

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:04 PM MDT
Planned Parenthood clinics offer reproductive healthcare. It's hosting a Roevember event in Park City, Sunday October 2nd 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Planned Parenthood clinics offer reproductive healthcare. It's hosting a Roevember event in Park City, Sunday October 2nd 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked more than 1.1 million patients from using their Medicaid insurance at Planned Parenthood health centers.

The move is part of a one-year funding prohibition included in Congress’ “big, beautiful bill” and puts as many as 200 Planned Parenthood centers at risk of closure nationwide.

The policy was challenged in a federal district court by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates in Utah and Massachusetts. A judge stopped the policy from taking effect in a ruling earlier this year.

The Trump administration appealed the decision to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Thursday, the court released a two-page order, overturning the block.

Now, Medicaid funding can’t be used at Planned Parenthood centers for some health services, including physicals, cancer screenings or birth control.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah president and CEO Shiereen Ghorbani said the organization “has faced unending attacks and setbacks over the decades” and has never stopped fighting.

“Every person should be able to get high-quality, affordable health care at a provider they know and trust,” she said.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
