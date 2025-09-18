Utah sees at least one wildfire spark per day since May 14

So far this year, almost 1,000 wildfires have sparked in Utah with at least one fire starting each day since May 14. Almost 64% of those were caused by humans.

State records show more than 40 sparks in Summit County and 12 in Wasatch County.

The largest Wasatch Back burn this year is the Beulah Fire, which sparked Aug. 7.

The fire has burned almost 5,720 acres of forest in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and is 95% complete.

The completion percentage measures how much suppression and preventative work has been done on the ground to contain the flames.

The cause of the Beulah Fire is still under investigation.