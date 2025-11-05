Warm weather delays 2025-2026 Utah ski season

Brian Head Resort was going to be the first to open Friday. But Wednesday it said weather has forced the Cedar City resort to push back its start date.

Brian Head has the state’s highest base elevation at 9,000 feet.

The planned Nov. 7 opening would have been the second-earliest in the resort's 60-year history.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Brian Head’s weather station above 10,000 feet showed recent temperatures in the 40s with lows above freezing.

The resort now plans to open Nov. 14 along with Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Brian Head will credit guests who bought the $14 lift tickets for Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 to use toward future tickets in the 2025-2026 season.

In the Wasatch Back, Park City will open Nov. 21. Deer Valley will open to season passholders Nov. 29-30 and to the public Dec. 1. See the full list of ski resort opening days here.