Summit Land Conservancy finalizes conservation easement on 2,800-acre ranch

The Bally Watts Ranch southeast of Huntsville in Weber County is 2,772 acres alone.

The Summit Land Conservancy announced Monday it had finalized a conservation easement on the property last week.

Summit Land Conservancy The 2,772-acre Bally Watts Ranch is seen in Weber County, southeast of Huntsville.

It also completed the conservation easement on the Marchant Meadows, located on the west side of the Kamas Valley.

It makes the 86-acre Peoa preserve the first property owned and managed by the nonprofit land trust “for public benefit,” according to the Monday press release.

CEO Cheryl Fox said the Marchant Meadows shrank from 106 acres because Summit Lands adjusted lot lines with nearby landowners so the property would reach the Weber River.

“But the property we gave them was subject to a conservation easement, so in the end, we're actually preserving 117 acres because we were able to work with our neighbors,” she told KPCW.

Summit Land Conservancy The 86-acre Marchant Meadows property is seen in Peoa.

Summit Lands says Marchant Meadows and Bally Watts Ranch are the fourth and fifth conservation easements it has secured this year, bringing its yearly total acreage to 5,267. It thanked its various partners and donors for their help.

Fox said Summit Lands is also partnering with the city of Oakley and developer of the Homestead Resort in Midway on conservation easements.

“We're working with several landowners up around Huntsville, near Snowbasin,” she added. “So those are in partnership with another land trust called Ogden Valley Land Trust that doesn't have any staff, so we're able to bring our professional staff to this partnership and get these transactions done.”

The nonprofit is still working with Summit County on conservation easements for the Ure Ranch, which it hopes to close before the end of this year.

