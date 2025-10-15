Dallin Oaks tapped as new president of LDS church

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Oaks’ appointment was announced Tuesday in a worldwide broadcast to the Utah-based faith’s 17.5 million members. The 93-year-old is the 18th president of the church, which was founded in 1830.

Oaks succeeds the 101-year-old Russell M. Nelson, who died Sept. 27 after leading the church for almost eight years.

His appointment was expected. Church policy dictates the longest-serving member of its top leadership body, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, becomes the next president. The presidency is a lifetime appointment.

Oaks is known for his staunch defense of religious freedom and support for traditional marriages between men and women.

“I accept with humility the responsibility that God has placed upon me and commit my whole heart and soul to the service to which I’ve been called,” Oaks said in the announcement video.

Latter-day Saints consider their president a prophet and seer who guides the church through divine revelations from God.

Oaks has selected Quorum members Henry B. Eyring and D. Todd Christofferson to serve as his two counselors.