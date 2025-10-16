© 2025 KPCW

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot Utah fans at a BYU football game

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT
LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

An Emery County man has been arrested for allegedly making threats on social media against Utah fans ahead of the BYU-Utah football game.

The 28-year-old man is being held on suspicion of threats of violence and obstruction of justice, a Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

People contacted police after an unnamed person posted on the social media platform X made threats about fans at this weekend’s football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

In one post captured in a screenshot, the person wrote that “anyone wearing red on Saturday is getting shot.”

The same account threatened another fan saying, “come to [LaVell Edwards Stadium] and enjoy a bullet in your head. Bring your... kids too.”

The man is being held in the Emery County jail, the Corrections spokesperson said.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
