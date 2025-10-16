Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot Utah fans at a BYU football game

The 28-year-old man is being held on suspicion of threats of violence and obstruction of justice, a Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

People contacted police after an unnamed person posted on the social media platform X made threats about fans at this weekend’s football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

In one post captured in a screenshot, the person wrote that “anyone wearing red on Saturday is getting shot.”

The same account threatened another fan saying, “come to [LaVell Edwards Stadium] and enjoy a bullet in your head. Bring your... kids too.”

The man is being held in the Emery County jail, the Corrections spokesperson said.

