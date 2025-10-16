Local nonprofit offers free divorce workshop

“We thought at this point in time it would be really helpful for the community, since over 50% of people go through a divorce or separation at some point, to give them options… before they start going through the legal process of, ‘hey, do I want to take it through directly through litigation? Do I want to try to mediate this first?’ Just to give them somewhat of a roadmap of expectations,” Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 16.

The virtual workshop is scheduled for Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A link to register can be found here.

The local nonprofit also offers other mediation services, including an eviction diversion program for landlords and tenants.