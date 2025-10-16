© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local nonprofit offers free divorce workshop

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT
Mountain Mediation is celebrating 20 years this year.
Mountain Mediation Center
The workshop is interactive and includes a Q&A session.

Mountain Mediation Center is hosting a free workshop later this month about legal options for those going through a divorce or separation.

“We thought at this point in time it would be really helpful for the community, since over 50% of people go through a divorce or separation at some point, to give them options… before they start going through the legal process of, ‘hey, do I want to take it through directly through litigation? Do I want to try to mediate this first?’ Just to give them somewhat of a roadmap of expectations,” Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 16.

The virtual workshop is scheduled for Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A link to register can be found here.

The local nonprofit also offers other mediation services, including an eviction diversion program for landlords and tenants.
Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta