Lottery for annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas show open

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:15 PM MDT
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TABERNACLE CHOIR AT TEMPLE SQUARE - The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform in the 5,000th episode of longest-running weekly broadcast "Music & the Spoken Word" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Trevor Muhler
/
AP
The lottery is open for the Tabernacle Choir’s annual Christmas Concert.

Featured artists this year include Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J. Block and Broadway and television actor Sebastian Arcelus.

The husband-and-wife duo will join the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square in the annual musical celebration.

Tickets are free for the concert, but filling out a request form for the show does not guarantee a ticket for any of the three shows this year.

They will be selected randomly and are limited to four tickets per household.

Admission is open to people eight and older. The lottery closes Nov. 7.

Shows are set for Dec. 11, Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

For those unable to get tickets into the exclusive show, the guest artists and music from the Christmas concerts will be featured during the 30-minute Music and the Spoken Word broadcast Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver