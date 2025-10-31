Lottery for annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas show open

Featured artists this year include Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J. Block and Broadway and television actor Sebastian Arcelus.

The husband-and-wife duo will join the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square in the annual musical celebration.

Tickets are free for the concert, but filling out a request form for the show does not guarantee a ticket for any of the three shows this year.

They will be selected randomly and are limited to four tickets per household.

Admission is open to people eight and older. The lottery closes Nov. 7.

Shows are set for Dec. 11, Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

For those unable to get tickets into the exclusive show, the guest artists and music from the Christmas concerts will be featured during the 30-minute Music and the Spoken Word broadcast Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.