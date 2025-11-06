Utah homeowners could see increased fees under new wildfire law

House Bill 48, titled “Wildland Urban Interface Modifications,” aims to increase wildfire awareness and asks property owners to help mitigate their risks.

A wildland urban interface, or WUI, zone is an area where structures meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildlands like forests. The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands says the areas are more prone to wildfires and require specific safety measures and mitigation strategies.

The law requires homeowners to create defensible spaces around structures, make improvements that prevent fire ignition and understand wildfire risks.

The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. For the first two years homeowners have to pay a flat fee based on the square footage of their home. The fees change in 2028 and will be based on an assessment of a property based on square footage and likelihood of surviving a wildfire.

Forestry officials will host three public meetings this month to share more information and answer residents’ questions.

The first meeting is Thursday, Nov. 6 in Salt Lake City. It will include a 30-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session. Those interested can also join the meeting through Google Meet or through a YouTube live stream.

Following meetings will be in Richfield Nov. 13 and Cedar City Nov. 18. All meetings will have virtual options.