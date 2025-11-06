When to report wildlife sightings in Utah

However, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says not every encounter needs to be reported.

As snow begins to fall in the mountains, turkey, deer, moose and other wildlife move to lower elevations for food. And cougars often follow these animals into the valley.

Wildlife experts say, if animals wander into neighborhoods, residents should keep their distance for their own safety and the safety of the animal.

The DWR says residents should never feed the animals because it could harm them, spreading disease among deer, elk and moose.

Deer sightings should only be reported if the animal is aggressive or hit and killed by a car.

Cougars should only be reported if the animal has killed something in a neighborhood or becomes aggressive.

Moose should be reported within city limits and heavily-populated areas.