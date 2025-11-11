Utah sees ‘STD of the Sea’ increase after 288K boats inspected for invasive species

That is a decrease from the almost 296,000 boats inspected statewide last year.

But, contaminations are up from 2024. More than 6,500 boats were decontaminated as compared to the 6,380 last season.

The primary focus of the yearly inspections is to prevent the spread of quagga mussels, also known as the “STD of the Sea,” from Lake Powell and infested reservoirs outside the state to Utah’s lakes and reservoirs.

Lake Powell is the only Utah waterbody with quagga mussels. Since Jan.1, more than 51,000 of Utah’s total boat inspections and almost half of all decontaminations were in the Lake Powell area.

Utah Department of Natural Resources officers also noticed multiple violations this year when it came to preventing invasive species.

That included boaters failing to take a mandatory education course. Anyone planning to get on the water with a boat, paddleboard, kayak or other vessel must take the course before launching their watercraft.