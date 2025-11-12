© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Utah night sky puts on aurora show for Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:54 PM MST
The northern lights appear over Powder Mountain Tuesday, Nov. 11.
Tanner Poncelet
The northern lights appear over Powder Mountain Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The sky put on a show for Wasatch Back residents when the northern lights lit up the night this week.

NASA says the lights, also known as auroras, occur when solar winds from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field. During these geomagnetic storms, energy flows into the atmosphere, creating auroral displays like the ones spotted across the Wasatch Back Tuesday.

The colors change depending on the atoms and molecules in the atmosphere. Oxygen atoms release red or green light, like the colors captured in Summit and Wasatch counties. NASA says red auroras are the most common at lower latitudes because the red-glowing oxygen atoms are found highest in the atmosphere.

Modern cameras and smartphones have made it easier to capture the displays. NASA has how to capture the best northern lights photos on its website.

And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has an aurora forecast online for those wondering when the next storm will illuminate the mountain west.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver