Photos: Utah night sky puts on aurora show for Wasatch Back

NASA says the lights, also known as auroras, occur when solar winds from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field. During these geomagnetic storms, energy flows into the atmosphere, creating auroral displays like the ones spotted across the Wasatch Back Tuesday.

The colors change depending on the atoms and molecules in the atmosphere. Oxygen atoms release red or green light, like the colors captured in Summit and Wasatch counties. NASA says red auroras are the most common at lower latitudes because the red-glowing oxygen atoms are found highest in the atmosphere.

Modern cameras and smartphones have made it easier to capture the displays. NASA has how to capture the best northern lights photos on its website.

And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has an aurora forecast online for those wondering when the next storm will illuminate the mountain west.