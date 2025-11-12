© 2025 KPCW

UDOT updates traction laws on Utah roads

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:48 PM MST
People traveling through Parleys Canyon experienced major delays Saturday due to heavy snow.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The updates come from a law passed this year aimed at keeping canyon travel safe.

The Utah Department of Transportation is expanding its traction law requirements to help drivers prepare before snow starts falling.

New this year, UDOT will begin traction enforcement up to 24 hours before a storm. Previously officials had to wait until snow began to accumulate.

A new “class three” traction designation could also be implemented this winter, allowing stricter enforcement in mountain passes during major storms.

In Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, vehicles must have at least half the life of the tires left to travel.

Cottonwood canyon drivers can also sign up for the free sticker program running through February.

Vehicles that pass the free tire inspection receive a decal to bypass the checkpoints when traction laws are in effect in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.
