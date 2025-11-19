© 2025 KPCW

Olympic snowboarder charged in connection with death of witness, added to FBI most wanted list

KPCW | By Jennifer Dobner
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:44 PM MST
Attorney General Pam Bondi stands near wanted poster for Canadian fugitive Ryan James Wedding as she speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
Attorney General Pam Bondi stands near wanted poster for Canadian fugitive Ryan James Wedding as she speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington.

A new federal indictment charges an Olympic snowboarder-turned drug trafficker in connection with the alleged murder of a witness who was expected to testify against him.

Ryan James Wedding is also accused of overseeing a criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, witness intimidation — including murder – and money laundering. A Canadian national, Wedding, 44, competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games and finished 24th in the parallel giant slalom.

An Oct. 28, 2025 indictment charged 18 others as part of the justice department’s “Operation Giant Slalom.”

He’s also wanted by authorities for running a multi-national drug trafficking network. In March he was added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list and reward for information leading to his arrest or prosecution was increased to $15 million.

The justice department says Wedding is believed to be living in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa cartel which is alleged to have helped him funnel massive quantities of cocaine into Canada and the U.S.

The DOJ says, Wedding placed a bounty on a witness in a 2024 federal narcotics case then enlisted others to find the witness and shoot them at a restaurant in Colombia in January 2025.
