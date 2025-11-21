State audit outlines top 10 issues Utah faces today
This is the second time the state auditors have compiled the report.
Fox13 reports the “High-Risk List” has water as the top two concerns, including demand and aging infrastructure.
The report, prepared for legislators ahead of the general session, also calls out the need to improve Utah’s education system, address an “insufficient behavioral health treatment capacity" and expand public transportation.
