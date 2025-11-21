© 2025 KPCW

State audit outlines top 10 issues Utah faces today

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 21, 2025 at 2:32 PM MST
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW

This is the second time the state auditors have compiled the report.

Fox13 reports the “High-Risk List” has water as the top two concerns, including demand and aging infrastructure.

The report, prepared for legislators ahead of the general session, also calls out the need to improve Utah’s education system, address an “insufficient behavioral health treatment capacity" and expand public transportation.

This is the second time state auditors have compiled the report or legislative leadership. This year, it noted a high number of previous recommendations were still “in process.”
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver