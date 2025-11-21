© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County event center closed amid national horse virus outbreak

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 21, 2025 at 2:26 PM MST
A worker sanitizes the railings at the Wasatch County Events Complex amid an outbreak of EHV-1
Wasatch County Events Complex
A worker sanitizes the railings at the Wasatch County Events Complex amid an outbreak of EHV-1

The Wasatch County Events Complex is closed for sanitation after a virus affecting horses has been confirmed in multiple states.

A form of equine herpes, EHV-1 can cause respiratory and neurological diseases and stillbirths. Cases have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma and have forced rodeo organizers to cancel some events.

As of Friday, no cases had been detected in Utah.

The Wasatch County Events Complex said it is sanitizing facilities and temporarily closing out of an abundance of caution.

The facility has postponed all equine events. Event complex director Jon Provost said they will reassess conditions Nov. 24 and decide when to reopen.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
