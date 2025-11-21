Wasatch County event center closed amid national horse virus outbreak

A form of equine herpes, EHV-1 can cause respiratory and neurological diseases and stillbirths. Cases have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma and have forced rodeo organizers to cancel some events.

As of Friday, no cases had been detected in Utah.

The Wasatch County Events Complex said it is sanitizing facilities and temporarily closing out of an abundance of caution.

The facility has postponed all equine events. Event complex director Jon Provost said they will reassess conditions Nov. 24 and decide when to reopen.

