DWR reminds Utahns to leash dogs for safety of wildlife and pets

As Utahns head outside this spring, the Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding dog owners to leash their pups to keep wildlife and pets safe.

Big game animals are often vulnerable and weak in the spring after struggling to find food over the winter.

Officials are reminding pet owners it is against the law to allow dogs to chase or harass these animals, especially at this critical time of survival.

The DWR asks owners to keep pets on leash while out on the trails to protect dogs and wildlife.

Utah law states a person may kill or injure a dog that is “attacking, chasing or worrying any species of hoofed protected wildlife.” That includes deer, elk, moose and mountain goats.

In national forests, dogs must be kept on leash at campsites and on trails.

Other areas within national forests don’t require dogs to be leashed but they must be under the owner’s control at all times.