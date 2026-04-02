Utah epicenter of nation’s measles outbreak amid 30% case spike

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Axios reports the rolling three-week case count reflects a 30% hike over last week’s tally.

June 2025 marked Utah’s first confirmed measles case since 2023 and the start of the country’s largest outbreak in more than 30 years.

As of March 31, nearly 560 Utahns had been diagnosed with measles since June 2025. That’s up 73 from the previous week’s report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Utah is now the nation’s measles epicenter, accounting for nearly half of the country’s new cases last week.

The most recent exposure locations on the Utah Department of Health and Human Service's measles dashboard do not list any new cases in Summit or Wasatch counties.

The Wasatch Back’s most recent measles cases were reported more than three weeks ago.

Two instances of measles exposure were confirmed in Summit County on March 2 at Park City Hospital and March 8 at Deer Valley Resort’s Silver Lake Lodge.

Since the initial 2025 outbreak, Summit County has reported five measles cases. Wasatch County has recorded nine cases.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself against the measles virus is with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. About 97% of vaccinated people exposed to measles will not catch the virus.