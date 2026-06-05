UHP receives 70 calls daily for unsecured cargo, highway hazards

Utah safety officials are reminding drivers to secure their cargo to prevent crashes.

Falling debris from trucks presents a significant hazard to other drivers and pedestrians, who could suffer serious injury or death if struck.

The Utah Department of Public Transportation also says loose debris can litter roadways and cost millions to clean up.

Since 2021, unsecured load-related crashes have decreased 12%, but the Utah Highway Patrol still logs more than 70 calls a day involving road debris.

It is illegal to not secure items on a vehicle before driving on a highway. Fees for violations range from $200 to $1,000.

Safety officials recommend placing lighter items below heavier ones when loading a truck bed.

Covering the load with tie downs like rope, netting or straps is also suggested.