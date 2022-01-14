GM of Basin’s largest water supplier steps down

The Mountain Regional Water Special Service District serves nearly 5,000 customers in the greater Snyderville Basin area, a large number that is growing faster than ever even amid the drought.

The man at the head of the district, Scott Morrison, announced Wednesday that he was stepping down. Morrison has been with the district for eight years and has served as its general manager since 2018.

He told the County Council that resigning was a difficult decision.

“Like I said, it’s been tough,” he said. “The district means a lot to me.”

Councilors complimented Morrison on his performance and said he had been an asset to the county. Councilor Glenn Wright told KPCW the county would likely conduct a national search to find his replacement.

“That's a big loss for us. I love Scott. He has done a terrific job at Mountain Regional Water. And it's basically a better opportunity. Something that, you know, better fits with his long-term career goals,” Wright said. “... Scott is a very accomplished person in his line of expertise.”

Morrison’s last day is scheduled to be Feb. 11. County officials said Morrison would likely help guide the search for the next general manager.

Morrison thanked the council and expressed optimism about the district's future.

“I’m very confident in the district, the staff that we have at the district and the district’s ability to continue to be a very successful and respected organization in our community,” Morrison said.

Mountain Regional is a special service district of Summit County and the County Council approves its budget and provides other oversight. The district was formed in 2000 in the early days of what some called the “water wars” in Summit County. Many smaller water companies were consolidated into the district in the years that followed, a time that also featured multiple lawsuits.

Mountain Regional, Summit Water Distribution Company, Park City Municipal and other water companies in 2013 entered into a collaborative agreement to share the water available in the Basin. That agreement is designed to stave off the prospect of a water importation project like a pipeline that could cost $100 million or more.

In recent years, Mountain Regional has adopted water conservation measures including an $800,000 drought reserve fund it established last year.

