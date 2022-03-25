© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Summit County COVID deaths rise as medical examiner reviews data

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT
covid.jpg

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is continuing to investigate deaths that occurred during the pandemic that may have been caused by COVID but weren’t originally reported as such. As it updates records, the total number of Wasatch Back deaths continue to climb.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is continuing to investigate deaths that occurred during the pandemic that may have been caused by COVID but weren’t originally reported as such. As it updates records, the total number of Wasatch Back deaths continue to climb.

The Utah Department of Health said Thursday that another Summit County resident’s death earlier this year was caused by COVID.

A man older than 85 died of COVID, apparently last month, though the state health department doesn’t provide exact dates. Information about whether the man had been vaccinated and whether he was hospitalized when he died wasn’t available.

The state health department said it expected to report 90 more deaths that happened during February or before as the investigation continues.

That brings the total number of Wasatch Back deaths from COVID to 25 in Summit County and 35 in Wasatch County.

Statewide Utah reported 22 more COVID deaths Friday, though 17 of those occurred more than a month ago. It also reported 131 new cases of COVID in the past day. As the omicron surge ends, thousands of Utahns are still getting vaccinated and tested for COVID daily.

For more on COVID-19 in Summit County, visit summitcountyhealth.org. For Wasatch County information, visit coronavirus.wasatch.utah.gov.

Tags

Summit County COVID19
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins