Summit County COVID deaths rise as medical examiner reviews data

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is continuing to investigate deaths that occurred during the pandemic that may have been caused by COVID but weren’t originally reported as such. As it updates records, the total number of Wasatch Back deaths continue to climb.

The Utah Department of Health said Thursday that another Summit County resident’s death earlier this year was caused by COVID.

A man older than 85 died of COVID, apparently last month, though the state health department doesn’t provide exact dates. Information about whether the man had been vaccinated and whether he was hospitalized when he died wasn’t available.

The state health department said it expected to report 90 more deaths that happened during February or before as the investigation continues.

That brings the total number of Wasatch Back deaths from COVID to 25 in Summit County and 35 in Wasatch County.

Statewide Utah reported 22 more COVID deaths Friday, though 17 of those occurred more than a month ago. It also reported 131 new cases of COVID in the past day. As the omicron surge ends, thousands of Utahns are still getting vaccinated and tested for COVID daily.

For more on COVID-19 in Summit County, visit summitcountyhealth.org. For Wasatch County information, visit coronavirus.wasatch.utah.gov.