© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Traveling overseas in June? Electronic ballots are available for the primary.

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published June 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT
Remote voting. Woman votes from home via laptop. The girl is sitting in a chair at his desk in front of a computer monitor and cast a vote online. Hand holds the phone on which the ballot box
lulu877
/
stock.adobe.com - 377197133
Summit County voters who will be out of the country June 7-28 can apply for an electronic primary ballot.

Summit County residents who will be out of the country between June 7 and June 28, including military service members, may be eligible for an email primary ballot.

Here’s a new acronym: UOCAVA. It stands for the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and it enables people who are out of the country to vote.

According to the Summit County Clerk’s office, Summit County residents who will be out of the country the entire time primary ballots are available — June 7-28 — may be eligible for electronic absentee ballots.

According to the federal voting assistance program, voters must register by June 17 and request a ballot by June 23 to vote in the primary. To apply for the program, visit the Summit County Clerk’s website.

The Utah Republican Party primary is closed, meaning only voters affiliated with that party can select among its candidates. The deadline to affiliate with the party was in March.

The absentee ballots can be delivered via mail, email or an app called Voatz. The app requires users to take a photo in real time that matches an uploaded official document like a driver’s license. The Summit County elections clerk said there are protocols in place to ensure the ballots remain secure.

According to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse, as of Thursday, Summit County had sent ballots to 11 UOCAVA voters.

Summit County
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer