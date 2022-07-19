© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Vandals draw swastika on local playground, damage equipment

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published July 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT
swastikacropped.jpg.jpeg
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
A racist symbol was drawn on a wall in the bathroom at the Silver Creek Park. Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating this and other damages done to the property.

A racist symbol and graffiti were left in the bathroom of a local playground, and the Sheriff’s office is investigating.  

Someone spraypainted a swastika in the bathroom of the playground in the Silver Creek Village neighborhood. The vandalism was discovered on Monday morning. Vandals also damaged and dismantled playground equipment and wrote profane and sexually explicit messages in the bathroom.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile’s social media name was part of the graffiti left on the bathroom door. This and other initial information led the Sheriff’s deputies to believe juveniles, but not necessarily the one whose social media information they found, are responsible for the damage.

The case is currently under investigation by Summit County Sheriff’s detectives.

Summit County
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan