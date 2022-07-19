Vandals draw swastika on local playground, damage equipment

Someone spraypainted a swastika in the bathroom of the playground in the Silver Creek Village neighborhood. The vandalism was discovered on Monday morning. Vandals also damaged and dismantled playground equipment and wrote profane and sexually explicit messages in the bathroom.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile’s social media name was part of the graffiti left on the bathroom door. This and other initial information led the Sheriff’s deputies to believe juveniles, but not necessarily the one whose social media information they found, are responsible for the damage.

The case is currently under investigation by Summit County Sheriff’s detectives.