Firefighters tackle two blazes in Summit County on Pioneer Day

Monday evening shortly before 5 p.m., a brush fire off Interstate 80 forced westbound lanes near Wanship to close at the State Route 32 interchange.

North Summit Fire responders in two fire engines extinguished the blaze after it had burned an acre. One westbound lane reopened within a half hour, and all lanes were clear by about 7:30 p.m.

The fire district credited the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol for managing freeway traffic.

Fire Chief Ben Nielson reported the cause was undetermined. The agency also asked people to be extra careful with fire risks this summer due to hot and dry conditions.

Soon after the brush fire was reported, at 5:10 p.m., Park City Fire crews responded to a dumpster fire on Pine Ridge Drive in Pinebrook.

Park City Fire Public Information Officer Michelle Anderson said responders put it out quickly with water and foam before it spread beyond the dumpster. She said most of the trash in the dumpster was household items, and the agency hadn’t determined the cause of the fire