© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Lightning and campsite use sparks local fires

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT
pcfd81222.jpg
Park City Fire District
/

The Park City Fire District responded to a fire in Jeremy Ranch above Moose Hollow Friday morning that was caused by a lightning strike.

The Park City Fire District responded to a fire in Jeremy Ranch above Moose Hollow Friday morning that was caused by a lightning strike.

Two hikers discovered the fire, which started roughly half a mile from a trail.

Firefighters cut down a large tree that was burning and quickly contained the flames. It’s expected to be fully extinguished by Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a separate lightning-caused fire on Hailes Loop Road Thursday afternoon and were able to contain that one as well.

A third fire this week didn’t involve lightning. Thursday afternoon, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Summit County and Utah Highway Patrol, responded to reports of a suspicious man who had abandoned a campfire near the Jordanelle. He was described as white, 40-50 years old, and wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Law enforcement pursued him on foot and by air but weren’t able to locate him. The search began in the Fox Bay Subdivision area.

Police don’t believe he is a threat to the public but would still like to speak with him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta