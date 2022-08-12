Lightning and campsite use sparks local fires

The Park City Fire District responded to a fire in Jeremy Ranch above Moose Hollow Friday morning that was caused by a lightning strike.

Two hikers discovered the fire, which started roughly half a mile from a trail.

Firefighters cut down a large tree that was burning and quickly contained the flames. It’s expected to be fully extinguished by Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a separate lightning-caused fire on Hailes Loop Road Thursday afternoon and were able to contain that one as well.

A third fire this week didn’t involve lightning. Thursday afternoon, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Summit County and Utah Highway Patrol, responded to reports of a suspicious man who had abandoned a campfire near the Jordanelle. He was described as white, 40-50 years old, and wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Law enforcement pursued him on foot and by air but weren’t able to locate him. The search began in the Fox Bay Subdivision area.

Police don’t believe he is a threat to the public but would still like to speak with him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.

