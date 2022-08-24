Snyderville Basin Planning Commission gives Park City School District a permit for Jeremy Ranch work

On July 20 Summit County issued a stop work order at the elementary school because the Park City School District didn’t have a conditional use permit, also called a CUP. With the planning commission’s approval, the construction can now resume.

Expansion plans for the school include new classrooms and restrooms, a reception area, and a new playground, among other improvements. The school district said that the increase in space will provide more preschool services, which are in demand.

Planning commissioner Thomas Cooke had questions Tuesday about public access on Bluebird Lane, which connects to the East Canyon Trailhead.

Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner said it’s only during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up that the road is congested.

Summit County Planner Amir Caus said that outside of a couple of sandwich boards during busy hours, the road is not blocked or barricaded, and remains open to the public.

The Park City School District is still working to resolve another work stoppage within Park City limits.

The Utah State Board of Education recommended the district halt construction at Park City High School and McPolin Elementary last week because the district doesn’t have a project number. The state board issues project numbers after approving various required forms including a state fire marshal signoff and proof of cooperation with the city.

Park City schools spokesperson Heidi Matthews said that in conjunction with Park City Municipal, the district is working on providing everything necessary to the state. She did not have an estimate for when that work would resume.