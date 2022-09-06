Summit County Council to host ‘Property Tax 101’ presentation, consider assessment appeals

According to Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young, there are some public misconceptions about how the county assesses properties. At Wednesday’s county council meeting, Utah Tax Commission Property Tax Division Assistant Director Joshua Nielsen will explain how it works.

“The county council thought it was a good idea to invite the property tax expert in the state, Josh Nielsen of the state tax commission, to give sort of a property-tax-101 presentation,” Young said. “I imagine he will give some basic information about the property tax process, but also explain how he's been reviewing and analyzing some counties’ 2022 property tax rolls.”

Young said she expects Nielsen to elaborate on why people’s tax bills can increase — as well as decrease — significantly year-over-year.

In recent weeks, local property owners have said they’re victims of a hot housing market driven by pandemic-era newcomers from other states. They said they believe the new normal of bidding wars and skyrocketing prices is driving higher tax bills.

The council will also convene as the Summit County Board of Equalization at the meeting. It will consider appeals made by taxpayers requesting changes to their 2022 property values with the help of an appraisal specialist.

This week, the council will address property appeals that have already been filed. It will address additional appeals at a later meeting.

The deadline to file an assessment appeal to the clerk’s office is September 15 at 5 p.m. Final tax bills are mailed in October.

The meeting begins Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. at the Ledges Event Center, 202 East Park Road in Coalville.

Visit this link for the full agenda and how to attend the meeting via Zoom.

