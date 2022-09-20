30 local nonprofits share $300k from Promontory Foundation

Among the 30 organizations selected, People’s Health Clinic, the Christian Center of Park City (CCPC), PC Tots, Peace House, and Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) were awarded what are called high impact grants for their efforts to provide essential services to hourly workers and their families. Specific grant amounts weren’t made public.

The People's Health Clinic provides free healthcare to uninsured residents of Summit and Wasatch counties. According to Chief Development Officer Ryan Newcomb, the People’s Health Clinic expanded its women’s health services this year after a 70% growth in demand from patients. The clinic has hired a new women’s health director and Newcomb says Promontory’s support will help advance that program.

The Promontory Foundation is supported by homeowners within the private community who donate during an annual fundraiser each July. Promontory Foundation board members then review grant applications from local nonprofits serving community needs, with a particular focus on arts, culture, and social services.

In a prepared statement, Kelli Brown, Promontory’s General Manager said she’s thrilled that the Promontory Foundation is able to continue the good work in Park City with another banner year from member contributions. Whether second homeowners or primary residents, she said Promontory members feel a strong connection to Park City and Summit County and are keenly aware of the crucial role that non-profits play in enriching the community.

As part of the grant conditions, the foundation requires that recipients raise matching funds of at least two-times the amount awarded. Under this model, the foundation has donated $2.4 million to area nonprofits since 2006, with a total matching grant impact of more than $6.6 million.

KPCW was among the recipients of a grant this year and will use a portion as a matching grant during Live PC Give PC on November 4. Summit County organizations interested in applying for a 2023 grant can contact the Executive Director of the Promontory Foundation Nicole Barton.