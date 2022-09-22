A cluster of Snyderville Basin car break-ins occurred last week

Last Saturday, the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a rash of car break-ins of vehicles parked in busy, highly trafficked Basin parking and trailhead areas.

Two vehicles parked in the Matt Knoop Park parking lot had passenger windows broken and purses taken.

Another vehicle burglary happened at the Round Valley trailhead involving a white ford F-150. The victim said their brown laptop bag with checks and construction paperwork was taken. The Sheriff's report said that was related to other burglaries that happened on September 17.

Sheriff's deputies believe the same suspect is responsible for breaking two windows on a vehicle parked at the Run-a-Muck dog park parking area on Olympic Parkway. Two people witnessed the theft and reported a license plate number to Sheriff's deputies and described the offender as a white male in a black hoodie. Available units responded to the call and saturated the area, but the suspect vehicle, a gray Nissan Rouge with Florida plates, was not located.

As of this report, no suspects have been identified.

The Summit County Sherriff’s Office recommends that people should not leave valuables in their cars while they are parked in public places.