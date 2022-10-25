Election Day, deadline to receive mail-in ballot, fast approaching

Friday is the deadline to register for a mail-in ballot. Voters do have other options though.

Voters can also register to vote at an early voting location or at a poll on Election Day, which is November 8.

Early voting will be held on Nov 3, 4, 5 , and 7 at the county clerk’s office in Coalville and the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People looking to register will need to have two acceptable forms of identification.

Summit County is also hosting a Vote Early Day on Friday. Staff from the clerk’s office will be spread out at ballot drop boxes around town to help answer questions and register people to vote. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will be at The Market in Park City, Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch, the clerk’s office in Coalville, and the Kamas services building.

On Election Day, voting locations will be at the Marsac Building, the Richins Building, the Kamas library, and Coalville City Hall. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who already registered should have started to receive their mail-in ballots on Oct. 18.

Those ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, November 7. They can also be placed in official dropboxes.

To register to vote, update registration, or see a sample ballot, people can visit vote.utah.gov.

Voters in Summit County have the chance to make their choice for a variety of open positions, including the U.S. Senate and House, the state Legislature, school board, and county council.

KPCW reached out to all local candidates running for office. A link to interviews with those who responded can be found here:

Erin Grady, Park City Board of Education

Canice Harte, Summit County Council

Mandy Pomeroy, Park City Board of Education

Meredith Reed, Park City Board of Education

Nick Hill, Park City Board of Education