Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans

The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange.

UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.

Pictures of each alternative:

Utah Department of Transportation / Alternative 1.

Utah Department of Transportation / Alternative 2.

Utah Department of Transportation / Alternative 3.

Heavy traffic congestion at Kimball Junction has been a community concern for years. UDOT’s involvement in its future is key.

When Dakota Pacific sought to build over 1,000 housing units near the interchange, the developer’s primary selling point was that they would lobby UDOT to fast-forward improvements to the area.

Regarding the timeline, Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said things are just getting started.

“We’re sort of in our pre-scoping part of the process, looking at those alternatives and discussing the next steps, which will involve quite a bit of public input and engagement,” Young said.

UDOT is expected to finish its plan in 2024.

In other items on the council’s agenda, it’s scheduled to hear from a developer looking to build over 400 units off Highland Dr. near the intersection of I-80 and US-40. The land is owned by the real estate arm of the Salt Lake City Catholic Diocese and Colbreen PC LLC.

In 2021, the council received a negative recommendation from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission for the project.

In August of that year, the council expressed concerns that the proposal might need work to comply with code. The council did not vote on it.

Now the developer is back with a retooled version. 80% of the project’s housing would be earmarked as affordable, with restrictions ranging from those making 30% of area median income to 120%.

In other news, the county, in conjunction with Park City Municipal and Park City Mountain, is also planning an open house next month to hear concerns and answer questions around parking and traffic ahead of the winter season. More details will be released soon.

The county council meets at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction starting at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.