Brushpile burning to start soon in Pinebrook

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published November 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM MDT
Pinebrook winter pic 11-04-22.jpg
KPCW
/
With snow on the ground in heavily forested Pinebrook, it's time to start prescribed burns.

Now that the weather has changed, the Pinebrook Master Association will start performing controlled pile burning.

Local company Alpine Forestry will handle the burns, which are part of ongoing wildfire risk reduction work. The burns should start this month or in December and will begin when an approved “burn window” is opened by state and local authorities.

Multiple areas are scheduled for the work. There’s a six-acre parcel above Ecker Hill Middle School’s ropes course and piles in Spring Creek. Burning will also happen in Two Mile Canyon along Pinebrook Road with about two acres between Big Spruce Way and Buckboard Drive and nearly three acres acres above Buckboard Drive.

In addition to these areas, several residents within Pinebrook have piles burned on their property under separate contract.

The burns occur only under very specific prescribed conditions that take into account air quality, humidity and wind among other factors.

The work could begin as soon as this weekend (Nov. 5th or 6th). Once begun, all work is expected to be completed within 10 days.

Some Pinebrook neighborhoods are suffering serious forest health issues brought on by stress from drought and competition leading to an insect infestation. Prescribed burns are intended to mimic fire and the natural role it plays in reducing the threat of large, devastating wildfires and creating more resilient landscapes.

Pinebrook received a grant for the project from the Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative along with PMA and Pinebrook Homeowners Association funds to help manage the forest stands in the neighborhood.

Please contact pinebrookfiresafety@gmail.com or Don Brown (435.901.4040) or David Geffen (415.328.6474) with any questions.

For more information about Pinebrook's fire safety initiatives please visit www.pinebrookmasterassn.org/fire-safety.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
