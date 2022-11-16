When it snows - make sure to move your vehicle or risk being towed

There is no street parking in Summit County between Nov. 15 and April 15. Should vehicles get in the way of snowplows, the county can issue a citation – and possibly tow the vehicle at the owner’s expense.

Should a snowplow attempt to maneuver around an illegally parked vehicle and damage it, the owner of the vehicle is responsible for the repairs and if there’s any damage to the snow removal equipment, the liability to fix it also falls on the vehicle’s owner.

Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright told KPCW deputies do their best to contact vehicle owners and give them a chance to move their vehicles.

But after that, deputies he said will issue warnings and eventually issue citations or even start towing. If an owner can’t be reached and a vehicle is impeding traffic, he said the county has the authority to tow it.

The county ordinance also prohibits homeowners from pushing or blowing snow from their properties into streets. Those who have fire hydrants in their yards are also required to remove snow from at least three sides of the hydrants so they’re accessible for emergency use.

