Wasatch Crest treatment facility appeal withdrawn

In early November, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved plans for the substance abuse treatment facility on Highland Dr.

Part of that approval included a lengthy list of conditions — most prominently, setting the maximum number of patients at 16. Wasatch Crest initially proposed double that, at 32.

Wasatch Crest appealed the planning commission’s decision last week, as the company’s CEO had voiced concerns about making the home financially viable with fewer clients. However, on Thursday they withdrew the appeal, meaning they will move forward with the approved smaller facility.

The commission said 16 was established precedent, as that was the maximum for the former tenant of the building, the BeeHive Homes senior living center.

Summit County Development Director Pat Putt said another condition of approval establishes a one-year review of the Wasatch Crest facility.

“This conditional use permit will be rereviewed for compliance in a year," Putt said.

"So in November 2023 we’ll be back in front of the planning commission to make sure that the facility is operating as approved.”

Another major change from the developer’s initial plan is that patients detoxifying from substance addiction won’t be permitted. Instead, the facility will only serve as a large group addiction recovery program, with patient stays lasting anywhere between 30 to 90 days.

Prospective clients will also be screened for previous violent offenses or sex crimes. Other conditions include bolstered security measures, such as window sensors and video surveillance.

The proposed group home received sharp criticism from neighborhood residents, and multiple public hearings were conducted. Summit County Planner Ray Milliner, who oversaw the application, said it was the most public input he’s ever seen for a project he’s handled.