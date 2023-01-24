© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Snyderville Planning Commission looks at wastewater treatment, mixed-use development

KPCW | By Kimberly Flores
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST
East Canyon Water Reclamation plant - Credit SBWRD.jpg
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District
/
East Canyon Water Reclamation facilities

Proposed plans to develop a plot of land near the Home Depot off of U.S. 40 in Summit County is before the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday night.

The property owner, Park City Development LLC, has asked the planning commission for a pre-application meeting regarding its request to rezone about nine acres of land near the Silver Summit Junction off U.S. 40.

Park City Development wants to construct an eight-building, 572-thousand sq. ft. mixed-use development called Mountain View Commons. It would include retail, residential housing and parking. In order to do so, the land would have to be rezoned from community commercial to neighborhood mixed use.

No formal action is scheduled for the meeting; the planning commission will discuss it in a work session.

The planning commission could also take action on a conditional use permit request to expand the East Canyon Water Reclamation facility. Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District wants to build 13 new structures and demolish eight others in order to accommodate rapid growth in the area. The last building constructed was in 2014 when the county built a training facility.

The existing facility can process 5 million gallons of wastewater per day. The expanded facility will allow for 6.4 million gallons of effluent daily. According to the staff report, the new facilities would also enhance the district’s ability to remove harmful nitrogen and phosphorus from the water.

The planning commission could require a public hearing to be held before approving the conditional use permit.

The meeting starts at 4:30 Tuesday in the Sheldon Richins Building at the Kimball Junction Library. People interested in attending virtually can join via this zoom link.

Summit County
Kimberly Flores
See stories by Kimberly Flores