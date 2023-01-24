Snyderville Planning Commission looks at wastewater treatment, mixed-use development

The property owner, Park City Development LLC, has asked the planning commission for a pre-application meeting regarding its request to rezone about nine acres of land near the Silver Summit Junction off U.S. 40.

Park City Development wants to construct an eight-building, 572-thousand sq. ft. mixed-use development called Mountain View Commons. It would include retail, residential housing and parking. In order to do so, the land would have to be rezoned from community commercial to neighborhood mixed use.

No formal action is scheduled for the meeting; the planning commission will discuss it in a work session.

The planning commission could also take action on a conditional use permit request to expand the East Canyon Water Reclamation facility. Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District wants to build 13 new structures and demolish eight others in order to accommodate rapid growth in the area. The last building constructed was in 2014 when the county built a training facility.

The existing facility can process 5 million gallons of wastewater per day. The expanded facility will allow for 6.4 million gallons of effluent daily. According to the staff report, the new facilities would also enhance the district’s ability to remove harmful nitrogen and phosphorus from the water.

The planning commission could require a public hearing to be held before approving the conditional use permit.