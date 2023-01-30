New Summit County manager meets council of governments Tuesday

The council of governments officially formed in 2006 through an interlocal agreement. It includes the Summit County Council and mayors of each municipality. It also includes board chairs of each school district and the executive director of the Park City Chamber of Commerce.

The group meets quarterly with the goal of building consensus around matters of shared concern.

Tuesday’s agenda includes discussions on transportation sales tax projects and the county’s visioning process for a new general plan.

Also at the meeting, government staffers will offer updates on affordable housing and emergency medical services.

The meeting is at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville. It begins at 6 p.m. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.