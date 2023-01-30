© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

New Summit County manager meets council of governments Tuesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST
Shayne Scott was named Summit County's new county manager in a unanimous vote in early January. He previously was the city manager for Kaysville.

Summit County will introduce its new manager, Shayne Scott, at Tuesday’s council of governments meeting.

The council of governments officially formed in 2006 through an interlocal agreement. It includes the Summit County Council and mayors of each municipality. It also includes board chairs of each school district and the executive director of the Park City Chamber of Commerce.

The group meets quarterly with the goal of building consensus around matters of shared concern.

Tuesday’s agenda includes discussions on transportation sales tax projects and the county’s visioning process for a new general plan.

Also at the meeting, government staffers will offer updates on affordable housing and emergency medical services.

The meeting is at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville. It begins at 6 p.m. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
