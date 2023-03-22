Retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow expected to take stand Thursday

LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest updates on the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial here.

The lawsuit over a Deer Valley ski collision between an A-list celebrity and a 76-year-old Holladay, Utah, man, is back in court for the third day Thursday.

The multi-year conflict between actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist and veteran Terry Sanderson saw its first day of trial Tuesday. It's expected to last eight days.

Attorneys said Sanderson will likely take the stand late Thursday afternoon and finish his testimony Friday. He will come after the plaintiff's host of other witnesses.

Paltrow is expected to take the stand Friday.

Sanderson's attorney said hopes to rest his case Friday. If that happens, Paltrow's attorneys will begin Monday.

Sanderson alleges Paltrow crashed into him while skiing at Deer Valley in February 2016. He said he sustained a concussion, four broken ribs and was knocked unconscious because Paltrow hit him from behind at high speed.

The incident happened on Bandana, a beginner run down Flagstaff Mountain to Empire Canyon Lodge.

Paltrow filed her own complaint a month later, alleging Sanderson was uphill and crashed into her, although she sustained less severe injuries.

Each party wants the other to cover their legal costs. Additionally, Sanderson is seeking some amount of damages to be determined during the trial. Paltrow is seeking $1.

This trial is in Judge Kent Holmberg’s courtroom in 3rd District Court.