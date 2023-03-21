Watch Live: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit

The multi-year conflict between actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow and a 76-year old Holladay, Utah, man saw its first day of trial Tuesday. It's expected to last eight days.

Terry Sanderson alleges Paltrow crashed into him while skiing at Deer Valley in February 2016. He said he sustained a concussion, four broken ribs and was knocked unconscious because Paltrow hit him from behind at high speed.

The incident happened on Bandana, a beginner run down Flagstaff Mountain to Empire Canyon Lodge.

Paltrow filed her own complaint a month later, alleging Sanderson was uphill and crashed into her, although she sustained less severe injuries.

Each party wants the other to cover their legal costs. Additionally, Sanderson is seeking some amount of damages to be determined during the trial. Paltrow is seeking $1.

This trial is in Judge Kent Holmberg’s courtroom in 3rd District Court.