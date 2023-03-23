© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Summit County

Basin Rec client suffers cardiac arrest

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 23, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT
pcfd32323.jpg
Park City Fire District
/
Emergency crews arrive at the Fieldhouse.

The Park City Fire District (PCFD) was dispatched to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse around 6:47 a.m. Thursday morning for a medical emergency.

A person at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Kimball Junction Thursday morning suffered a cardiac arrest.

A bystander performed CPR as paramedics and firefighters headed to the scene. Return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) was achieved, meaning the person's pulse returned.

They were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The person's name and age have not been released.

“Thank you to the staff and patrons of Basin Rec for their assistance.” PCFD Battalion Chief Sean Briley said.

The Park City Fire District's website has more information about how to learn CPR.

Tags
Summit County Basin Recreation
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta