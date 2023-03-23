Basin Rec client suffers cardiac arrest

A person at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Kimball Junction Thursday morning suffered a cardiac arrest.

A bystander performed CPR as paramedics and firefighters headed to the scene. Return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) was achieved, meaning the person's pulse returned.

They were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The person's name and age have not been released.

“Thank you to the staff and patrons of Basin Rec for their assistance.” PCFD Battalion Chief Sean Briley said.

The Park City Fire District's website has more information about how to learn CPR.