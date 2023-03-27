© 2023 KPCW

LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Summit County

Columbus Pacific Development in preliminary talks with Summit County planners

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM MDT
tony tyler highlight 80 40 silver creek sinclair.png
Connor Thomas
/
Google Earth
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is holding a pre-application work session and public hearing with Columbus Pacific over these 14 acres just north of the I-80 and US-40 intersection.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meets Tuesday to talk about rezoning vacant land north of Interstate 80 for mixed-use development.

Tony Tyler, a partner at the Park City-based Columbus Pacific Development, will have a pre-application work session and public meeting about the roughly 14 acres Tuesday.

It’s really a meeting-before-the-meeting, where Tyler can get feedback from the planning commission on early ideas before filing a formal application. His future application will be subject to Master Plan Development procedures.

Columbus Pacific’s land is across the road from the Sinclair truck stop where I-80 and U.S. Highway 40 meet. It’s vacant, bisected by a dirt road and zoned rural residential.

The staff report says the preliminary idea is to rezone it for residential, commercial, daycare and/or community meeting uses.

The work session is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction, or on Zoom here.

Public input opens at 6 p.m., but the public cannot comment on this or any pending applications.

