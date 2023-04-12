Flooding hits Kamas and Francis
Eastern Summit County is seeing flooding due to snowmelt. The headwaters of the Weber River were overflowing Wednesday afternoon.
Eastern Summit County Flooding 2
Kamas, Francis and areas of state Route 32 were affected. County officials heard at least one house sustained damage.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said flooding started around 4 p.m. A spokesperson said water was running down S.R. 32 and that county public works had the situation under control by the evening.
Another eyewitness between the two towns estimated there was eight inches of water outside their home. There was a large stream of water headed through the field across the street, where there hadn’t been a river before.
Eastern Summit County Flooding 1
They saw multiple police responding to the area around Francis and Kamas in the afternoon.