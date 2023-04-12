Flooding hits Kamas and Francis

Eastern Summit County Flooding 2

Kamas, Francis and areas of state Route 32 were affected. County officials heard at least one house sustained damage.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said flooding started around 4 p.m. A spokesperson said water was running down S.R. 32 and that county public works had the situation under control by the evening.

Jennifer Kimball-Bailey / KPCW Page Lane in Francis City.

Another eyewitness between the two towns estimated there was eight inches of water outside their home. There was a large stream of water headed through the field across the street, where there hadn’t been a river before.

Eastern Summit County Flooding 1

They saw multiple police responding to the area around Francis and Kamas in the afternoon.

