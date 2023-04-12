© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

Flooding hits Kamas and Francis

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM MDT
flooding jennifer kb 1.jpg
Jennifer Kimball Bailey
/
KPCW
Flooding off of Main Street in Kamas.

Eastern Summit County is seeing flooding due to snowmelt. The headwaters of the Weber River were overflowing Wednesday afternoon. 

Eastern Summit County Flooding 2

Kamas, Francis and areas of state Route 32 were affected. County officials heard at least one house sustained damage.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said flooding started around 4 p.m. A spokesperson said water was running down S.R. 32 and that county public works had the situation under control by the evening.

flooding jennifer kb 2.jpg
Jennifer Kimball-Bailey
/
KPCW
Page Lane in Francis City.

Another eyewitness between the two towns estimated there was eight inches of water outside their home. There was a large stream of water headed through the field across the street, where there hadn’t been a river before.

Eastern Summit County Flooding 1

They saw multiple police responding to the area around Francis and Kamas in the afternoon.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content