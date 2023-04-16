Group says new I-80 fences will save animals, drivers

Save People Save Wildlife touts the wildlife bridge at Parleys Summit and fencing along Interstate 80 as victories since the group formed in 2015. According to President Erin Ferguson, the bridge has reduced wildlife-related accidents by 90%.

The group hopes to continue the success of reducing animal-vehicle collisions by building new wildlife fences on both sides of I-80 this spring. Save People Save Wildlife signed a contract with the Utah Department of Transportation in early April to build more than a mile of fences on both sides of the highway between Kimball Junction and Silver Creek Junction. Eventually, with more funding, Ferguson says the group hopes to build fences all the way to Wanship and connect to existing fences there.

More wildlife bridges are also at the top of the group's priority list. She says those crossings are especially important when fences are present.

“If you just fence roadways off, [animals] can't find mates, they can't find food, they can't find water, they can't move from winter to summer grounds, etcetera,” she says. “As long as we can get continuous fencing, and have multiple opportunities for crossings, whether those are underpasses or overpasses, then the animals can move back and forth safely without being on the roadway.”

Ferguson thanked the local community for raising money for the fences. Donors have given more than $202,000 over the past seven years for wildlife mitigation placement.

And she said there's an opportunity to get money to do more this year.

State legislators appropriated $20 million earlier this year for highway wildlife projects. Ferguson said lawmakers already favor her group’s plans, and she hopes to not only secure state money but get matching grants from the federal government, too.

Federal offices are accepting applications through August 1, and Ferguson says the public can help by showing interest locally.

“Write your legislators, write to Summit County Council, write to Park City Council, write to High Valley Transit Board, and say, ‘Hey, we need your support to apply for this competitive funding,’” she said.

She also encourages people to contact the UDOT Region 2 office.