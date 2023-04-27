Summit County hazardous waste collection day coming up this weekend

There’s no such thing as “away.” Experts say dumping or throwing away items like motor oil, left-over paint, outdated computers and even household cleansers under your kitchen sink isn’t safe.

In fact, in many cases it’s illegal to dispose of hazardous waste in the garbage, onto the ground or down storm drains. Chemicals and heavy metals in these materials can contaminate the air we breathe, the water we drink and even the food we eat.

It’s why Recycle Utah hosts hazardous waste collection days.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Summit County residents can bring their hazardous materials to the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so they can be properly disposed of.

Recycle Utah’s Executive Director Carolyn Wawra explains what will be accepted.

“If you don't want to drink it, bring it or don't flush it,” Wawra said. “You'll find these things maybe in a cabinet underneath your kitchen sink, in the garage, maybe in the bathroom. Things like paints, varnishes, solvents, motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, fertilizers, batteries and electronics.”

While this event is mostly free for Summit County residents, mattresses require a $20 fee; properly disposing of these products comes at a cost.

Park City Municipal, Summit County and the Snyderville Water Reclamation District are helping cover the bill.

Wawra says something like 60% of the products gathered at the event, like the oil, electronics, batteries and mattress, will be recycled, while the remaining materials, like paints, solvents, pesticides and medications, will be incinerated.

Volunteers from Sunrise Rotary will be on hand to help residents separate out their waste and carry it away from their car.

“You'll go to different stations. The first station is usually paints and varnishes, solvents, aerosols. The Rotarians will grab that out of your car. And then say you have some pharmaceuticals, there's a station run by the Summit County Sheriff's Department. They will grab those out of your car. And then say you have some batteries, the Rotarians grab the batteries out of your car,” Wawra said.

This event is for Summit County residents only. No businesses. And because of where the money is coming from, no Wasatch County residents.

Those living in Wasatch County looking to dispose of hazardous materials should contact the Wasatch County Transfer Station at (435) 654-1661.

More information on Recycle Utah’s Hazardous Waste Day can be found here.