National Weather Service issues river flood watch in East Canyon Creek
The National Weather Service said it expects the water level to rise significantly in East Canyon Creek this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a river flood watch for the portion of East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch, downstream to East Canyon Reservoir.
Summit County Emergency Manager Kathryn McMullin said the water level is expected to peak around Monday. The NWS expects levels to subside with cooler temperatures later next week.
McMullin noted there aren’t many structures in the area the National Weather Service has designated, so the county anticipates minimal damage.
The area of concern is downstream of the East Canyon Water Reclamation Facility and does not include the Chalk Creek area. Summit County Emergency Management will continue to watch the area over the weekend.