🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

A 5-year-old Coalville boy hit by semi in critical condition

KPCW | By Kimberly Flores
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT
Hoytsville Rd.jpg
Accident occured at 995 S. Hoytsville Rd., Coalville

Impairment and speed not currently suspected in accident on Hoytsville Road.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a semi truck pulling an empty livestock trailer was traveling southbound on South Hoytsville Road.

Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden said according to witnesses, the five-year-old boy darted out into the street.

The driver of the tractor trailer attempted to brake and steer around the child, but the front right bumper hit the boy.

He was flown to an area hospital with critical injuries.

UHP said the driver of the tractor trailer is being cooperative. The investigation is ongoing.

Kimberly Flores
KPCW Reporter
