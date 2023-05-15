Summit County GOP, Dems elect new officers ahead of 2024

Republicans and Democrats convened at their respective party conventions this spring to organize party activities and decide on their leaders.

Republicans met March 28 at South Summit High School, and Democrats met April 25 at Park City High School.

Katy Owens Hubler / Summit County Democrats Summit County Democrats held their county organizing convention at Park City High School.

Officers for both parties serve two-year terms, which means they’ll be in charge of organizing for 2024.

Elections in off years, like 2023, are for nonpartisan municipal positions. But the deadline to file paperwork to run for elected office in 2024 is right around the corner in January.

Courtesy Jimmy May / Summit County Republicans Melanie Monestere was elected Summit County GOP Chair.

Melanie Monastere was elected as chair of the Summit County Republican Party, and Katy Owens Hubler was re-elected as the chair for the Democrats.

Also newly elected on the Democratic side are Secretary Lilah Rosenfield and North Summit Vice Chair Kacey Bates, who took over from the previous vice chair in December.

The entire Republican executive committee is new, except for Jerry Heck, the regional chair for South Summit County.

Summit County Republican Executive Committee



Chair - Melanie Monestere

Vice Chair - Rod Daniells

Snyderville Basin Regional Chair - Jay Deuser

Park City Regional Chair - N/A

North Summit Regional Chair - Katie Harmon

South Summit Regional Chair - Jerry Heck

Secretary - Denise Bell

Treasurer - Marjorie Manning

Summit County Council Representative - Tory Welch

Katy Owens Hubler / Summit County Democrats

Summit County Democratic Executive Committee



Chair - Katy Owens Hubler

Park City Vice Chair - Cate Brabson

North Summit Vice Chair - Kacey Bates

South Summit Vice Chair - N/A

Snyderville Basin Vice Chair - Chris Neville

Secretary - Lilah Rosenfield

Treasurer - N/A

State Committeeman - Glenn Wright

State Committeewoman - Beth Armstrong

County Republicans are still looking for a Park City Regional Chair, and Democrats need a South Summit Vice Chair and Treasurer. Anyone who’s interested can reach out to the respective parties’ leadership.

Hubler said the Democrats’ convention was a chance to debrief the 2022 midterms.

“We did quite well in elections on the county level,” Hubler said. “And we were very happy actually, with our numbers on state legislative seats as well.”

All of Summit County’s elected positions are currently filled by Democrats, but Republicans dominate at the state level. In Utah, 23 of 29 the senators and 61 of 75 House representatives are Republicans.

Utah House Democrat Brian King spoke to county Democrats, as did County Councilmember Malena Stevens.

Both debriefed membership on the 2023 General Session of the Utah Legislature, which county officials have generally said was tough for Summit County, whether because of targeted land use bills or missing out on funding for things like roads.

There were plenty of speakers at the Republicans’ county convention, most of whom kept remarks brief. The longest discussion was going over revisions to the county Republicans’ constitution.

“There was great energy in the room as we look to the next two years for Summit County,” Monestere said.

Courtesy Jimmy May / Summit County Republicans Former state GOP Chair Carson Jorgensen gave his farewell address at the state convention April 22.

U.S. Representative John Curtis’ campaign manager Adrielle Herring spoke, as did State Representative Kera Birkeland and State Senator John Johnson.

The old and new state party chairs, Carson Jorgensen and Rob Axson also gave brief comments. Axson took over for Jorgenson at Utah’s state GOP convention April 22.

Democrats’ state party convention will be May 19 and May 20 in Cedar City at Southern Utah University. Only state delegates may vote, but all can attend.