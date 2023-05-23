Summit County asks for public’s help to control noxious weeds

It’s that time of year again when weeds appear in Summit County after a long winter’s nap. While some weeds such as dyers woad have bright yellow flowers that are pretty to look at, they are noxious which means they are non-native and can damage the ecosystem.

According to Summit County’s weed division, another pervasive noxious weed in the Wasatch Back is garlic mustard. It grows in shady, moist soils often under pine trees. It can take over areas by strangling native plant growth which can fuel more wildfires.

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said it’s all hands on deck this year with noxious weed control.

“And I think we're just trying to get as many people to be involved in this weed control effort, because we just can't do it all,” Shane said. “We've had helicopters, we've had all kinds of efforts to mitigate the the weeds.”

Scott said the county has weed sprayers to loan to the public and herbicide for sale.

“And if anybody can take this on with us, I think we're interested in loaning that equipment to them and having them help us," he said.

The Summit County weed division said there are several different herbicides offered at different price points. Scott said they are safe and free from the chemical glyphosate.

Get more information on weed abatement in Summit County here.

