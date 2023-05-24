When will Guardsman and Mirror Lake Highway reopen?

Usually Guardsman Pass reopens on or around Memorial Day, but this year, that’s when the maintenance is set to begin.

A UDOT Region 2 spokesperson said it could be a month or more before the roads are open.

The U.S. Forest Service for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest shared a road, trail and campground update Wednesday.

It shows most things are closed, but some campgrounds will open the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.

Right now, three trailheads are open off of U.S. Highway 40: Dry Canyon, Clegg Canyon and Center Canyon. But they are only open for two miles.

The Beaver Creek trail is open off of Mirror Lake Highway, though it does have snow. Yellow Pine, Shingle Creek and North Fork are all open for about a mile off of Mirror Lake.

Any roads branching off U.S. 40 or Mirror Lake Highway that are open are only clear for about a mile.

Weber Canyon Road is open, but only one of its branching roads is open, frontage road 33 at the Smith & Morehouse Reservoir. It’s open as far as the campground, which is slated to open June 2.