Quarry blasting in Parleys Canyon Friday morning to cause traffic delays

Kilgore Contracting is blasting in its quarry pit near the mouth of Parleys Canyon between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The short road closures prevent mining debris from damaging cars and allow time to clear any debris that does fall on the road.

Kilgore contracts with the Utah Highway Patrol to stop traffic during blasting. Usually it’s off-duty officers taking an extra shift, not officers pulled in from other assignments.

Drivers can check the Utah Department of Transportation's traffic updates and UDOT's Summit County drive times for the latest conditions.