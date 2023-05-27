Boil order issued for Kamas

All residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, wash hands, wash dishes, or brush teeth. Showering in untreated water is not recommended. Pets may drink the water, however.

The city says it will continue testing the water and notify residents when it is safe again.

Kamas City / Instagram

