Boil order issued for Kamas
The city of Kamas issued a temporary boil notice Saturday morning.
All residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, wash hands, wash dishes, or brush teeth. Showering in untreated water is not recommended. Pets may drink the water, however.
The city says it will continue testing the water and notify residents when it is safe again.
This is a developing story. KPCW will update it as more information becomes available.