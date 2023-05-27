© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

Boil order issued for Kamas

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published May 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM MDT
The boil order was still in effect as of Tuesday.
Carolyn Franks - stock.adobe.com
/
273355937
A boil order was issued for the city of Kamas on Saturday.

The city of Kamas issued a temporary boil notice Saturday morning.

All residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, wash hands, wash dishes, or brush teeth. Showering in untreated water is not recommended. Pets may drink the water, however.

The city says it will continue testing the water and notify residents when it is safe again.

Kamas City
/
Instagram

This is a developing story. KPCW will update it as more information becomes available.

Summit County
Rob Winder
See stories by Rob Winder